March 5, 1979, Forty Years Ago:RSS Chief Speaks

RSS sarsanghchalak Bala Saheb Deoras called upon the critics of his organisation to face it ideologically, instead of hurling “baseless and unjust allegations” at it. Addressing a gathering of RSS workers in Delhi, Deoras said the RSS is being blamed for every disturbance or mishap that occurred in the country. “We are blamed for assassination attempts, riots, ousters of chief ministers and even floods, drought and outbreak of encephalitis. This is unjust.” Claiming that the RSS is not interested in politics of power and publicity, Deoras said the allegations made against it are an insult to the organisation which believed in national reconstruction through cultural rejuvenation. He said that “some newspapers and journals also indulge in RSS-baiting.”

China-Vietnam War

China is reportedly planning to withdraw its troops from Vietnam, but Hanoi claimed that half a million Chinese soldiers were still involved in the invasion against Vietnam and called on its population to defeat the aggressors. A Japanese foreign ministry spokesman said the Chinese foreign affairs minister has told the Japanese ambassador that China plans to pull out its troops from Vietnam. Another official announcement claimed that between February 17, the start of the invasion, and March 2, Hanoi’s troops had killed 42,000 Chinese soldiers, knocked out 381 military vehicles, including 259 tanks and armoured cars and destroyed 66 artillery pieces and mortars.

UP Janata Divide

None of the 177 legislators who voted for Raj Mangal Pandey in the Janata UP legislature party leadership contest figures in the list of ministers finalised for being sworn in. Among those to be sworn in are Ram Naresh Yadav, former UP chief minister, Balbir Singh, Chandrawati, Abid Ali Ansari. Mohammed Masood Khan, Shri Chandra and Kali Charan (all ministers in the previous cabinet).