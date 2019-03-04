March 4, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Ceasefire in Vietnam

China is reported to have decided on a ceasefire in its two-week-old border war with Vietnam after capturing Lang Son and other Vietnamese frontier cities. Thousands of casualties were claimed on both sides. Hanoi Radio said in its latest battle report, however, that Chinese troops reinforced with six infantry divisions and hundreds of tanks and artillery pieces were intercepted by the Vietnamese north of Lang Son and suffered heavy losses. Japan’s Kyodo News service said the ceasefire decision was reported by a Chinese government official in Peking. The report said the official did not say when the ceasefire was to take place or when the Chinese were to pull back their troops to the Chinese side of the 720 km-long border.

UP cabinet expands

Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Banarsi Das, announced in Lucknow that he would appoint 14 more cabinet ministers. Talking to newspersons on his return from New Delhi where he had consultations with the central leaders, he said he would allocate portfolios to the new ministers soon. Das said the expansion of his ministry would be a “continued process”. Asked if the former chief minister, Ram Naresh Yadav and the dissident leader, Raj Mangal Pandey would find berths in the state cabinet, the chief minister replied, “maybe or maybe not. None will be excluded”. The chief minister said that those whose primary loyalty to the Janata party was in doubt would be excluded: “Those who attend RSS shakhas would not be included in the team of ministers.”

Bhutto’s petition

The hearing of Z A Bhutto’s review petition was resumed before the Pakistan Supreme Court after a gap of two days, according to Radio Pakistan. Yahya Bakhtiar, counsel for Bhutto, made further submissions seeking a review of the verdict of the court, rejecting Bhutto’s appeal against the death sentence in the Kasuri murder case.