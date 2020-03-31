March 31, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Assam On Edge

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on March 31, 1980. This is the front page of The Indian Express published on March 31, 1980.

Troops have been alerted to help the civic administration in Assam, and, if necessary, to deal with any communal trouble in the state, Paramasivam, the chief secretary, said in Gauhati. This was done as a precaution in view of the reported tension in some areas of the state, he said. He said Governor L P Singh would hold a series of discussions tomorrow with the All Assam Students Union and the Gana Sangram Parishad to find a satisfactory solution to the vexed foreign nationals issue. Meanwhile, a four-page official release said the government was seriously concerned at the continued agitation in the state on the foreign nationals issue.

Second Janata Split

The Janata Party has split for a second time within one year with Jagjivan Ram’s faction styling itself as the Janata Party and electing him as the party president. A two-day convention was organised to that effect, and which was attended by Ram’s supporters but not the members of the other constituents of the Janata Party like the erstwhile Congress (O), Socialist Party and the Jana Sangh. These factions are still struggling with the dual membership issue within the party. Chandra Shekhar, who stands removed from the party membership, according to the Ram faction, declined to comment on the developments.

India-PLO Stand

The Palestine Liberation Organisation and India agreed that de-escalation of tensions in South Asia “could only be achieved through political and diplomatic measures and not by military confrontation through induction of arms.” A joint press statement issued at the end of the three-day first official visit of PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat, did not make any direct reference to Afghanistan. It said during his talks with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on the situation in tbe South Asian region, Arafat expressed his appreciation of India’s response. The statement said: “Arafat and Mrs Indira Gandhi discussed international issues and the situation in the South Asian region.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.