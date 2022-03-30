March 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: RS Poll Results

Despite cross-voting in two states in the final round, the Congress (I) emerged with a marginal gain in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections by capturing a total of 47 seats from 14 states against the retirement of 46 party members. With this tally, the party’s strength goes to 120 in the Upper House with an effective strength of 234. Four members are to be nominated to the House by the president, but six other seats will still be vacant. The third and final leg of polling involved 45 seats from nine states. The Congress (I) took 36 seats against equal number of retiring members. Of these, nine were from UP, five each from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, three from Rajasthan, two from Punjab and one each from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Press Report Delayed The signing of the long-awaited report of the Press Commission is being put off by a few days following the failure of the last minute efforts by its chairman K K Mathews to get the references to the government’s attitude towards the press during the emergency deleted from a dissenting note given by several members. Overloaded Flights Members of the Lok Sabha expressed anxiety about reports of overloading in Indian Airlines flights and wondered whether the airlines was flouting all safety norms and heading the DTC way. While conceding that the Ranchi-Patna flight on February 11 had carried seven excess passengers, the Minister of State for Tourism and Aviation, Khurshid Alam Khan, assured agitated members that everything possible was being done to ensure the safety of passengers. The services of the pilot of the aircraft and the traffic assistant, who overbooked the flight at Ranchi, had been suspended.