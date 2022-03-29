March 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Ershad’s ultimatum

While using a stern ultimatum to five former ministers to surrender within 72 hours, the military regime of Lt General H M Ershad on the fifth day of the crackdown in Bangladesh rounded up 250 persons, including six former ministers and the mayor of the Dacca Municipal Corporation, Abul Hasnat. The arrest of Hasnat, considered to be a strong man of Dacca since the days of Ziaur Rahman, and who became a minister for public works in the Sattar cabinet before being sacked on February 11, when Sattar dissolved on corruption charges was announced by Radio Kashmir.

CPI’s line

The 12th Congress of the concluding session of the Communist Party of India has ended with a call for adopting a new political line for a left and a democratic alternative to the Congress (I) government headed by Indira Gandhi and electing a 138-member council to guide the party. A senior member of the party said that the party was never so united. The ghost of Dangeism has been laid to rest.

Diplomatic row

Pakistan foreign minister Natwar Singh has given a new twist to an interview given by Indian Ambassador Natwar Singh and criticised him for allegedly questioning the basis for the creation of Pakistan. In an interview to a Pakistan daily, Singh had said, in the context of Kashmir, that India had not, did not and would never support the two-nation theory.

Cracker mishap

Three persons, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and seven injured in an explosion in Bangalore in a house where crackers were stored. The explosion blew off the roof of the house and battered an adjacent building.