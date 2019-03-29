March 29, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Defence technology

The defence ministry is negotiating the import of the latest technology to build modern battle tanks and submarines in the country. The modernisation plan for the defence forces was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister (Defence) Jagjivan Ram in the Lok Sabha. These plans, he said, had been drawn up taking into account arms supplies to India’s neighbours — Pakistan and China — and developments in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iran, which had “an intimate bearing on India’s security”. For the present, the defence minister seems to have ruled out any substantial increase in the numerical strength of the forces, saying “our effort is to increase the firepower of the forces”.

JP unchanged

The general condition of Jayaprakash Narayan continued to remain unchanged. This was reiterated in all health bulletins issued by the Jaslok Hospital authorities. He is still being fed through a tube in the stomach.

Oust Raj Narain push

Raj Narain’s detractors in the Janata Parliamentary Party are collecting signatures on a memorandum which calls for the expulsion of the former health minister from the JPP for his alleged “anti-party activities”. More than 150 Janata MPs have signed the memorandum whichrecounts some of his actions in the internal power struggle in UP. Not all the signatories belong to the former Jana Sangh.

Oil price hike

India will be hit hard by the 9 per cent rise in crude prices announced by the 13-nation Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The decision will not only add substantially to the import bill in foreign exchange, but will affect the public sector chain of oil refineries. The price effective will be up by 14.5 per cent to 14.5 dollars per barrel over the level of 12.70 dollars per barrel in December 1978.