March 25, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Medicos Hopeful

After two rounds of discussion with the prime minister and her senior colleagues, the agitating medicos from Gujarat were hopeful of an early solution to their problems. A spokesperson of the protesters said that they had presented their case to Indira Gandhi and were awaiting her decision. The PM also heard the views of a group of pro-reservationists much to the chagrin of the Gujarat medicos. The agitation leaders voiced their resentment and interpreted this as an attempt by some to disrupt their talks. However, a formula was being worked out and the only sticking point is the minimum marks needed for a seat to medical college.

Taimur Survives

The 116-day Anwara Taimur government in Assam survived its first trial in the state legislature thanks to the support of the members of the Plains Tribal Council. The leftists (CPM, CPI, SUCI and RCPI) abstained from voting and the ruling party got 53 votes to the Opposition’s 43. With one Congress-I member resigning to join the Janata Party, the ruling party’s strength in the house has come down to 47.

US Aid For Pak

The Reagan administration has tentatively offered 500 million dollars to Pakistan in military and economic assistance. The amount is more than twice the amount offered by the Carter administration and rejected by the Pakistan government as peanuts. The US administration officials said that they were uncertain if the Pakistan government would accept this offer. A viewpoint is gaining currency in Pakistan about rejecting the American offer and buying arms with Saudi money.

Sword Found

The sword which had mysteriously disappeared from the UP Raj Bhavan last week was found, equally mysteriously, in the compound of the building. The sword was gifted to the Governor in 1955 by the Saudi King Ibne Saud.