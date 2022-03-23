March 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Gandhi & Thatcher

The cordiality and warmth exhibited by Mrs Margaret Thatcher to Mrs Indira Gandhi on Sunday night at Heathrow airport remained unabated on Monday when they met alone to discuss “everything and anything under the sun” and then jointly spoke about bilateral economic relations at the official level meeting. It is not known what the two prime ministers discussed when they met alone for over an hour. An official spokesman would simply say that they discussed international relations affecting the world in general and the two countries in particular. However, British officials have privately indicated that they merely reviewed the world political and economic situation. But if what Mrs Gandhi told a BBC TV interviewer is any indication, it is unlikely that either of them had budged from their original stand, especially in regard to Afghanistan, South Asia and happenings in Latin America.

Defence Spending The Defence Ministry has voiced concern over the developments ta India’s neighbourhood, which have brought big power conflict close to India’s door. These developments have grave implications for the security of the country, the ministry has said. The Ministry’s alarmist view is contained in the annual report it has distributed to MPs who are to discuss in the next few days the government’s defence spending. Parliament has already been asked to the budget to approve a defence outlay of Rs 5,100 crore — the highest tin a year since independence. Over Policed Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Monday accused the Union Home Ministry of turning a blind eye to the killing of innocent people in the name of anti-dacoity operations in Uttar Pradesh and to reports of collusion of ruling party men with dacoits.