March 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Forging Unity

The Janata Party is taking all possible steps to ensure unity of opposition parties, Chandra Shekhar said on Sunday. However, since certain complexities were involved, it would take some time to achieve the ultimate goal. Chandra Shekhar, in an apparent appeal to all concerned, said pre-conditions should not outweigh the existing circumstances demanding the unity. An executive member talked about setting a deadline for forging unity.

Tense But Peaceful

Aligarh was tense but peaceful on Sunday, the second day of the curfew. No report of any untoward incident was received. The district authorities arrested 12 people in connection with the disturbancesT in town. The district magistrate R R Shah said that there was no question of relaxing the curfew.

Closer Ties

The draft political resolution of the Communist Part of India which will be considered by the 12th party congress to be held on Monday, underscores the need for a left and democratic national alternative to the bourgeois rule represented by the Congress-I government, both at the Centre and in many states. In this task, the draft resolution calls for closer understanding and a new and higher level of unity in action between the CPI and the CPIM while ruling out the immediate possibility of unification of the communist movement in the country.

Usual pattern

The Congress-I list of nominees for the Rajya Sabha poll from 13 states follows the usual pattern. Indira Gandhi has made no effort to induct new talent who can be depended on to refurbish the sagging image of her council of ministers. Barring a sprinkling of lawyers, most other candidates are politicians