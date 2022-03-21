March 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Dacoits strike in UP

Justice Chandra Shekhar Pratap Singh, elder brother of UP Chief Minister V P Singh, his teenage son and a servant were gunned down by dacoits on the border of Allahabad and Banda. Five persons, including the 12-year old second son of Justice Singh and the son of the former ruler of Shankargarh, were injured. Justice Singh, 52, was a senior judge of the Allahabad High Court. Justice Singh and his two sons were on a hunting excursion to Bargarh forests. They were accompanied by three servants and the driver of the jeep that was driven by Justice Singh himself. At Shankargarh, they were the guests of the former ruler Kamlakar Singh.

Doctors’ list

The Health Ministry, reportedly under the directions of health minister B Shankaranand, has prepared a secret seniority list of doctors of the central government health services which is in violation of the cadre rules. These blatant manipulations to favour certain doctors was done without consulting the UPSC or the Home Ministry’s Personnel Department. Two departmental promotions have reportedly been already made on the basis of this list.

Kripalani cremated

The body of veteran Gandhian leader J B Kripalani who died in Ahmedabad on March 19 was cremated on the bank of Sabarmati. Hundreds joined the funeral procession as the body was taken in a flower-decked truck to the Dadhichi area for cremation. Among them were CM Madhav Sinh Solanki, Lok Dal leader George Fernandes and former Gujarat CM Hitendra Desai.

Snag in Bhaskara-II

One of the two television cameras on board Bhaskara-II, India’s second satellite for earth observation, has developed a snag. According to ISRO, this has resulted in “reduced efficiency in image generation”.