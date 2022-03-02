March 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indira on Opposition

Mrs Gandhi came down heavily on the Opposition in Parliament for having the gumption to criticise her government despite its failure to place a credible alternative system before the people. In speeches liberally spiced with jibes at the Opposition for the attempt to resurrect “dead bogies”, Mrs Gandhi also refused the charge that the Union budget was based on the dictates of outside elements and designed to help multinationals.

Envoy Harassed

India has protested to Bangladesh against the “intimidation and harassment” of the Indian High Commissioner M Dubey by security officials in Dacca. The Indian government has asked its Bangladesh counterpart to desist from such activities. New Delhi’s aide memoire said that blatant intimidation and surveillance of the Indian High Commissioner contravened all norms of decency expected from authorities of a host country.

BCCI’s Threat

“We will have to pull out of the England tour starting on May 8 if any of those playing in South Africa is included in the England county teams,” A W Kanmadikar secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket said. He said that the English cricketers had left for South Africa without obtaining concurrence from the Test and County Cricket Board (TCCB). He said that the TCCB will move in the matter to ensure that Apartheid is kept out of cricket.

Venus Mission

An unmanned Soviet spacecraft touched down on the surface of Venus and will begin taking pictures of the planet’s crust. The space craft, launched in October last year, reached the planet after 300 million km journey.