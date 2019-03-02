March 2, 1979, Forty Years Ago

Stop Arms to Pak

Without mincing words India has told America that if it supplies arms to Pakistan, it will provoke anti-US reaction in the country. More forthcoming than the prime minister and the foreign minister during their talks with the US deputy secretary of state, Warren Christopher, was the foreign secretary, Jagat Mehta. He reportedly told the visiting official that the question was not that of quantum of arms but of principal and once the US violated it, the basic understanding between the two would be shattered. Christopher did not promise that America would not supply arms to Pakistan. All he reportedly said was that the supply would be confined to small arms.

Indo-US deadlock

India has suggested to the United States that any American legislation on the question of supplies of nuclear fuel should apply to future agreements and not to contractual obligations undertaken by the US administration in the past. This suggestion is understood to have been made to the US delegation led by the US deputy secretary of state, Warren Christopher. At the two-day talks that concluded on March 1, the question of nuclear fuel supplies figured prominently but it appears that neither side seems to be budging from its position. The US delegation insisted on India accepting the safeguards, New Delhi insisted that it could not accept any discriminatory conditions.

China-Vietnam talks

The Chinese government sent an official note to the Vietnamese embassy in Peking proposing that the two countries hold talks “as soon as possible” to end their two-week border conflict, Peking’s official Xinhua news agency reported. Xinhua said China proposed that both governments “appoint a vice-minister of foreign affairs as a representative to meet at an early date at a mutually agreed place for concrete negotiations” on ending their current border conflict.