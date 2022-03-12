March 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Basu Sees Conspiracy

March 12, 2022 3:50:03 am
The West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu said that the Congress (I) administration had hatched a “conspiracy” not to hold elections in the state. He said that the plan was to somehow bring the state under President’s rule and delay elections till that time. In case that plan did not work, then the elections should not be held till at least be held before the elections scheduled for some other states. Replying to the debate on the governor’s address he said that the law and order situation in the country was much worse than during the Janata rule. Basu said that the governor’s address should reflect the views of the state government much as the President’s address to both houses of Parliament reflects the Centre’s view.
Largesse To Breweries
The Maharashtra government seems to have gone out of its way to oblige distilleries and manufacturing units demanding protection in the supply of alcohol. The beneficiary units in other states are operating under the name of McDowells and Herbertsons both which are under the control of Vijay Mallya chairman of the McDowells and Co. The concerns had managed to secure 25 lakh litres of alcohol eight months ago when A R Antulay was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Cement Controversy
The claims of the AP chief minister B Venkataram that the case related to the distribution of cement in December was closed by the previous state government has sparked controversy. Sources close to former CM T Anjiah say that the case was not closed because the excise department was yet to complete its inquiry. But Venkataram says that the case was closed by the Anjiah government on the basis of a prelimnary report of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
