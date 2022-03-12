March 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Basu Sees Conspiracy

Replying to the debate on the governor’s address he said that the law and order situation in the country was much worse than during the Janata rule.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu said that the Congress (I) administration had hatched a “conspiracy” not to hold elections in the state. He said that the plan was to somehow bring the state under President’s rule and delay elections till that time. In case that plan did not work, then the elections should not be held till at least be held before the elections scheduled for some other states. Replying to the debate on the governor’s address he said that the law and order situation in the country was much worse than during the Janata rule. Basu said that the governor’s address should reflect the views of the state government much as the President’s address to both houses of Parliament reflects the Centre’s view.