March 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Teesta Issue

The 31st meeting of the Indo-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission concluded its two-day deliberations. Both countries expressed optimism on finding a solution for sharing the Teesta waters. Summing up the meeting, the Indian Minister for Irrigation, Kedar Pandey told newsmen, “We are nearing a solution”. Commenting on the statements of his Indian counterpart, the Bangladesh presidential adviser and leader of Bangladesh’s delegation at the meeting, Shafi-ul-Azam, said, “It is moving forward.” He expressed his optimism on the prospect of a solution to the Teesta tangle in the next JRC meeting due to take place in New Delhi in June.

Farmer Rally

The first ever kisan rally held in Bihar by three national parties in the opposition raised hopes of their leaders striving for united action with the aim of evolving a political alternative to the Congress (I). The galaxy of leaders who gave the impression that they were earnest about attaining the aim of a political alternative included Charan Singh, Chandra Shekhar and Sharad Pawar. Although there were kisans from far and near, they seemed to be outnumbered by the urban audience.

Sterilisation Deaths

The target approach to family planning has again done more harm than good. The Family Welfare Department observed February as “intensive month” in Dhenkanal district and at the end of it at least two women were reported dead and many hospitalised.

Hijackers Surrender

Armed hijackers holding an Air Tanzania Boeing-737 freed all their hostages without injury and surrendered to police. All the estimated 90 passengers held hostage were safe and well, with no injuries and no casualties.