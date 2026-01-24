For over 11 months now, Manipur has been under President’s Rule. At the outset, few would have disputed the move, given the evident inability of former chief minister N Biren Singh — widely seen as a partisan figure — to contain the ethnic conflict. But almost 33 months since the violence first erupted, Manipur remains carved up into buffer zones that rigidly segregate the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. While there have been sporadic bouts of violence, the past few months had seen a lull — until the evening of January 21, when a man, a Meitei, living with his wife, a Kuki, for the past month in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district, was shot dead by suspected Kuki militants. Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh’s killing was recorded on video and circulated with a chilling message: “No peace, no popular government.” In its aftermath, one thing is clear: The state cannot allow the heinous crime to derail efforts to restore the political process and bring in an elected government.

The video was clearly intended as a warning to Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups who are engaged in talks to build a consensus for the formation of a popular government. In mid-December, the BJP convened a meeting in New Delhi that brought Meitei and Kuki-Zo legislators under one roof. Last week, Kuki-Zo MLAs and insurgent groups that are part of the Suspension of Operations agreement met to discuss the conditions under which such a government could be formed. This marks the first time tribal bodies have indicated willingness to join the state government. While they made it clear that their MLAs would not take part without a written assurance from the Centre on a separate administration — a long-standing tribal demand that is a point of contention — the fact that representatives from both sides had begun talking is an encouraging sign. That fragile opening must be built on. Moreover, while President’s Rule may be imposed for a maximum of three years, any extension beyond one year requires declaration of a national emergency and certification by the Election Commission that conditions are not conducive to holding elections.