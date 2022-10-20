Mallikarjun Kharge: The new in the jaded

Mallikarjun Kharge, widely seen as the establishment candidate, blessed by the Gandhis, has defeated Shashi Tharoor in the Congress’s internal election to become president of the party. This result, unsurprising and foretold, could be the end of that story. Or not. It could also be a new opening line for a flailing party. Of course, it is difficult to write new scripts for an organisation as old and as jaded, weighed down by its own past as the Congress. President Kharge’s table is surely already sagging under the weight of its several and simultaneous challenges. But what he can build on, going forward, is a faint stirring — for the first time in over two decades, Congress has conducted an election for the top party post, and elected someone who does not belong to the Gandhi family. The fact of the contest indicates a tentative break from a dismal status quo. After all, it has been Congress tradition to privilege a “consensus” that allows it to remain unmoved by its own crises. While he may not articulate the need for change as eloquently as the defeated Tharoor who wrote out a manifesto for this election, Kharge — veteran of several elections, who brings to his job a hard-won sense of ground-level politics and, as a Dalit leader, an arc that is arduous and inspiring — must know that it cannot be Congress politics as usual.