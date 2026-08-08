The Maharashtra government has framed its decision to allow homeopathic doctors to prescribe allopathic medicines, after undergoing a bridge course, as a pragmatic response to a vexing problem. Although the state has roughly one physician for every 700 people — better than the WHO’s benchmark of one doctor per 1,000 people — its rural areas have faced a persistent shortage of allopathic practitioners. Improving access to medical care in these areas is an urgent public health priority. But addressing that shortage by combining therapeutic systems is problematic. Different, often conflicting, principles underpin allopathy and homeopathy. Mixing the two systems can undermine professional standards, compromise patient safety, and ultimately erode public trust in both modern medicine and homeopathy.

Allopathy is an integrated discipline built upon several interconnected fields. Its therapeutic practices are grounded in evidence generated through clinical research, pharmacological studies and epidemiological investigation. Clinical judgement develops through years of classroom instruction, laboratory work, clinical postings and supervised practice, followed by an internship. This training enables a doctor to understand why diseases develop, how different organ systems interact, how to arrive at a diagnosis, how medicines act on the body, interactions between drugs and the reasons for complications and adverse reactions. The MBBS curriculum also trains doctors to assess the quality of medical evidence, and interpret diagnostic investigations. A bridge course, however well designed, cannot recreate this intellectual and clinical architecture. At best, it can familiarise homeopathic practitioners with selected allopathic medicines, common conditions and standard treatment protocols. But knowing which drug is commonly prescribed for a particular symptom is not the same as diagnostic reasoning.