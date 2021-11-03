Shadow war

The arrest of Anil Deshmukh by the Enforcement Directorate comes after seven months of efforts by the former home minister in Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government to stave off this moment. Since the investigation against him began earlier this year, Deshmukh, an NCP leader, had avoided responding to summons by the central agency, meanwhile moving the Bombay High Court for protection against any “coercive action” against him by the ED. But the game was up for him on October 29, when the HC refused to quash the summons against Deshmukh and directed him to appear before the agency without providing the assurance that he would not be arrested. The ED has registered a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, after allegedly finding a money trail of bribes paid to him. The investigation began in tandem with a CBI probe into allegations of illegal gratification against him by the former police commissioner of Mumbai, Parambir Singh. The officer is now being investigated by Mumbai Police on several charges including extortion but he is absconding.

The involvement of three central agencies — CBI, ED and the Income Tax department — in the investigation against Deshmukh speaks of the Centre’s single-minded determination to get to the bottom of the allegations. Such urgency in tackling a case of alleged corruption would be commendable indeed had these agencies shown the same verve in cases registered against people across the political spectrum. While the list of opposition politicians the ED is investigating at the moment across the nation is long, in Maharashtra alone, it has turned the heat on 15 politicians of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, the three parties that form the ruling coalition. Most of them were booked after the MVA came to power. During the previous five years when the BJP was in office in alliance with the Shiv Sena, just four politicians were booked.

Successive governments at the Centre have weaponised central agencies over decades but this practice is so blatant now that recently two BJP parliamentarians in Maharashtra — one of them a new entry to the BJP from Congress — even claimed they would not be targeted by the ED because of their political affiliation. It is possible that there is substance to the allegations against Deshmukh. Only an investigation and the courts can determine that. But the ED’s credibility crisis is now so acute that even legitimate cases are bound to be seen as politically motivated and as a confrontation between the Centre and an Opposition-ruled state.