India is witnessing a welcome spurt in urban public infrastructure investment, with land the centrepiece of these projects. Land use decisions are the most consequential — and most corruptible — instruments of urban governance. What gets designated “residential”? Which agricultural land turns “commercial”? Which highway corridor gets sanctioned first? Who shapes or reshapes the master plan? Knowledge of which way the state is likely to tilt, either in allocating funds or changing land use, has deepened information asymmetry in land markets, benefitting a few. An investigation in this paper has shone a light on such transactions in Ujjain. The buck, quite literally, stops at the door of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The investigation has revealed that since he took oath in December 2023, Chief Minister Yadav’s family and their real-estate firms have bought at least 137 plots of land totalling up to 168 acres. These plots have been bought in areas that have benefitted from the government’s infrastructure push. For instance, a significant share of these are in the vicinity of new road projects announced in or around Ujjain. The Yadav family owns land in virtually every zone that has been demarcated for change of land use — as per the Ujjain Master Plan 2035, from agriculture to residential. This is a disturbing pattern, it smacks of cronyism.