Lydia & Usha

One of the most exciting rivalries on the athletics track was set up in the 1980s between Asia’s greatest women athletes, India’s sprint queen PT Usha and Philippines’s Lydia de Vega, dubbed as the continent’s fastest by her fans. So when Lydia lost her lengthy battle against breast cancer earlier this week, Usha was among the many who took to social media to pay tribute. The edge-of-the-seat races between Usha and Lydia can be viewed in pre-High Definition footage but only a trip down memory lane can paint the true picture of the fierce rivalry.

Recalling her five gold medals at the 1985 Asian Athletics Championships in Jakarta, Usha talked about a sly attempt by Lydia’s coach, her father Francisco, to sabotage Usha’s bid. Francisco told Usha and her coach OM Nambiar that an athlete could participate in only three events, hoping Usha would skip the 100 metres. The other camp also accused Usha of doping. India’s sprint queen was clean but getting tested by anti-doping officials after virtually every final drained her out. There was mutual respect, too. Usha still cherishes the chain of silver medallions Francisco gifted her.

Lydia’s ability to find the extra gear in the middle of a sprint and strong finish made her a worthy competitor. She broke a million hearts when she beat Usha in the 100 metres final at the Delhi Asiad of 1982. Post the Los Angeles Olympics, where Usha finished fourth in the 400 m hurdles, coach Nambiar believed Usha’s time had come.

True to form, Usha won both the 100m and the 200m during the gold medal rush at the Jakarta Asian Championships. Lydia was left to lick her wounds after bagging a bronze. A year later, at the Asian Games, fans were in for a treat. Lydia pipped Usha in the 100, while Usha got the better of the Filipino in the 200. Born just two months apart in the same year and peaking around the same time to become torchbearers of track and field in Asia, both Usha and Lydia will continue to inspire the next generations of women athletes.