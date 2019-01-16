The longest government shutdown in the history of the United States has finally come home to the White House, but with his customary ebullience, President Donald Trump has turned a public relations disaster to advantage, making headlines from Ireland to Australia. He had invited the college football national champions Clemson Tigers home for a chow-down, when it was discovered that the world’s most powerful kitchen was closed for lack of funds. No problem. Trump, long-time supporter of McDonald’s and Burger King, ordered in hundreds of burgers and a tidal wave of fries.

Roughly speaking, it was the equivalent of Ram Nath Kovind inviting a cricket team home and serving chhole bhature, but Trump pulled it off. He said that he was serving the college kids’ favourite food, and all of it was guaranteed American. No Chinese stir-fry hanky-panky in here, and not a blini in sight either. The meal was served at a candle-lit table littered with mustard servings. That’s another achievement, a sign that NATO should not misunderestimate Trump (pardon the Bushism), even if he made a hash of their dinner meet earlier this year over the trivial issue of Germany buying Russian gas. Trump is clearly the kind of tough guy that global security needs on board, since McDonald’s worldwide are notoriously miserly about their mustard and require to be hammer-locked onto the counter before they will surrender a drop.

But the bottomline is that the government shutdown has come home to roost, and the time when Trump could pass it off as a result of the intransigence of the Opposition is past. Even if Trump is enjoying serving his favourite food, the end is near. Now, it’s the kitchen staff who have been sent on leave. How long before the White House plumbers follow them into the sunset?