Lost in Northeast

The loss of three states in the Hindi heartland comes as a reality check for the BJP’s dream of a “Congress-mukt Bharat”. However, the Northeast, once a Congress bastion, has become quite literally Congress-mukt with the party failing to win a third successive term in Mizoram. Since 2014, the Congress has lost election after election in the seven states and consequently its footprint is so reduced that it may not even be in the contest for the 25 Lok Sabha seats from the region.

Advertising

The Mizoram election result is an apt pointer to the decline of the Congress in the region. The party’s tally fell from 34 seats in 2013 to five and its incumbent chief minister, Lalthanhawla, lost both the seats he had contested. Worse, the ruling party has been relegated to third position behind the winner, the Mizo National Front, a constituent of the BJP-led NEDA (Northeast Democratic Alliance), and the new platform, Zoram People’s Movement. Earlier this year, the Congress failed to win a single seat in Nagaland, a state where it once ran the government, and was unable to retain office in Meghalaya. In Tripura, it is not just that the party has been decimated but also that the BJP, a recent entrant in the state, has successfully challenged the CPM. Last year, it finished two seats short of a majority in Manipur, where it ran the government for three successive terms, but the BJP outsmarted it to form the government. The Congress collapse in a region where it ran five state governments until 2016, began with the defeat in Assam to the BJP. The defection of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party’s pointman in Assam, to the BJP ahead of the 2016 polls triggered a sequence of events leading to the realignment of forces under NEDA and isolation of the Congress in the region.

The BJP has been skillful in expanding in a region with a substantial non-Hindu population and fierce regional identities. The contradictions inherent in the BJP’s political vision and local sentiment have come to the fore in Assam over the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens. However, the Congress has been unable to set the narrative on these issues or raise questions about the BJP’s agenda. Its inability to function as an effective Opposition and be seen as the people’s voice are hurdles that must be surmounted if the party wishes to stage a comeback in the region.