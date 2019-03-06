What they really want

The demographic dividend is not an exclusively economic concept, but also has a political dimension. About 8.1 crore new voters born between 1997 and 2001 will exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general elections. Citizens of a brave new India, they know only at second hand of pivotal moments in recent political history, like the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Mandal agitation. Election Commission data suggests that they could be arbiters in as many as 282 Lok Sabha seats in 29 states. On average, 1.49 lakh young people will vote for the first time in each constituency, which is higher than the winning margin in 297 seats in the last general election. In 2014, the BJP had specifically targeted this constituency, which may not always be progressive, but is, above all, aspirational. Candidate Narendra Modi had unofficially kicked off his campaign with a keynote address at Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce. At the time, it was presumed that the election would be won by whichever political formation accurately connected with the hopes of the young.

The demographic dividend was a serious factor in 2014, with 15 crore new voters, and in a watershed election, an appeal to jettison the old had a ringing resonance. The coming election presents a relatively more complex picture. The use of social media to reach the young electorate directly was earlier a monopoly of the BJP but in the interim, Opposition parties have also learned to play the game. While schemes of the ruling party have delivered, like increasing access to cooking gas, attractive jobs are more scarce than before and the gap between skills required and imparted grows. Make in India, once the flagship initiative of the government, is heard of infrequently.

How efficiently will the parties in the fray leverage the aspirations of the youth? Their vision would have to be more believable than the stale promises of the past. Above all, young people want better opportunity, which amounts to access to quality education, skilling and secure jobs. Any party which hopes to reap the demographic dividend this time needs to address the youth directly, with credible, measurable initiatives. Interventions could range from ensuring a better safety net against unemployment to more funding for research, but the bottomline is that they have to be deliverable.