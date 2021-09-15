September 15, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Ruckus in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed unruly scenes for 45 minutes on September 14 with treasury benches demanding discussion on gold auction during the Janata regime and the Opposition seeking a debate on the privilege motion against Finance Minister R Venkataraman and Arun Shourie of The Indian Express. In addition, K C Haldar (CPM) and K K Goel (BJP) moved adjournment motions against the escape of the chief culprit in the Aligarh riots to Pakistan allegedly with the help of Arif Mohammad Khan of the Congress. The Deputy speaker, who was in the chair, rejected all the adjournment motions. For a change, the treasury benches kept the chair under pressure on a day which began with Union minister of state for home, Venkatasubbaiah, urging the Deputy Speaker to apply rules equally to both the sides.

Bhinderanwale’s reply

Sant Jarnail Singh Bhinderanwale against whom the police have procured arrest warrants in connection with the murder of Lala Jagat Narain is prepared to court arrest. “I am even prepared to be handcuffed,” he told newsmen at his residence in Amritsar. He refused to say anything on the murder of Lala Jagat Narain, but said “he came to know of the murder when he was doing “dharam parchar” at Chandokelan village near Sirsa”. He said that the police had not approached him with the warrants.

Antulay’s replacement

The Congress (I) high command’s efforts to find a man with a “good, clean image” to succeed Antulay in Maharashtra have not borne fruit. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has met a large number of Maharashtra ministers and MPs who seem to have pleaded for Antulay’s continuance. However, it is understood that a serious effort is underway to find a replacement for Antulay before Indira Gandhi leaves for her foreign tour.