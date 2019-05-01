Pushing buttons

The hard-pressed electronic voting machine (EVM) is again controversial, but now the issue is legal, rather than yet another allegation of malfunction. The Supreme Court has sent notices to the Election Commission on a petition seeking the withdrawal of penal provisions in the Conduct of Election rules, 1961, which threaten voters complaining of EVM malfunction or “deviant behaviour” with a jail term, if the allegation is not borne out. At present, under Rule 49MA read with Section 177 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with supplying false information, the onus of proof lies with the complainant. The threat of punishment stifles free speech and has the effect of deterring complaints which, the petitioner has argued, are integral for improving any process. These effects were visible in Assam in the course of the ongoing election. H K Deka, a former director general of police of the state, refrained from challenging the patency of a machine where he had cast his vote, even though the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) showed a different outcome from his input. He hesitated because he did not have full faith in the process of verifying a claim.

Indeed, it is legally fraught. The presiding officer, having informed the complainant of the punishment which could ensue if the claim could not be proved, proceeds to test the machine by registering a single vote in the presence of other poll officers. If it is accurately reflected in the VVPAT, the complainant is presumed to have lied. This is scarcely an infallible method, since a machine may produce “deviant behaviour” (in the words of the petition) at intermittent intervals. Besides, it makes the complainant a witness in his own case, which militates against the principles of justice.

Though parties across the political spectrum have cast aspersions on EVMs in the past, the 2019 general election has thrown up an unusually rich crop of malfunctions from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha and Goa. Akhilesh Yadav has made sweeping allegations. The Telugu Desam Party has accused the EC of shying away from the issue, and a candidate in Anantapur district smashed an EVM. The machine may not be the problem, but the enduring controversy about it, and the draconian provision limiting complaints, are serious issues which detract from the perceived credibility of elections. The failure of the EC to address the problem does a deep disservice to democracy.