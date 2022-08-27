Listen to Azad

scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Congress needs to acknowledge the truth of what his resignation letter says and act if it wants to rescue itself before it is too late

Azad's letter is undeniably a significant moment not just in his own career, but also in that of the Congress.

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letter, as he resigned from Congress on Friday, sharply and forthrightly locates the crumbling within. For him, there is also a clear and present culprit — Rahul Gandhi. Azad’s now-erstwhile party colleagues have been quick to read motives in his decision. Their reaction is narrow and dispiriting. A leader who has worked in and for the party for five decades deserves to be heard, at the very least, with humility and respect. Of course, it is possible to lock horns with Azad’s argument, after listening to it. There are several reasons for, and many sites of, Congress decline in times of BJP dominance. It can be contended that Azad’s diagnosis is incomplete, that it ignores wider and structural reasons for the party’s crisis that go beyond an individual. Congress diminishment can also be blamed, for example, on its inability to connect with the changing aspirations of the electorate, its refusal to learn any lessons in the face of the rising BJP behemoth. And yet, in this moment, none of those counter-arguments sounds credible, for two reasons. One, because the Congress has notched up such a long and formidable record of evading and obfuscating its own predicament. And two, because what Azad has pointed to is an inalienable part of the Congress shrinking.

Azad’s letter is undeniably a significant moment not just in his own career, but also in that of the Congress. Not since Sharad Pawar walked out on the “foreign origin” issue, has a senior leader of similar prominence or stature articulated such a powerful critique of the party at the very top. In fact, Azad’s critique is far more political than Pawar’s — it is about the inner life of an institution, not identity. Azad’s recurring use of the term “coterie”, and his anger at the breakdown of consultative mechanisms within, is resonant. His flagging of the conduct of a leader who makes a public show of tearing into his own government’s ordinance, relies on “inexperienced sycophants”, steps down from party presidentship in a “huff”, and controls the party through “remote control” and “proxies” is important not because all this is being said for the first time — it isn’t — but because he is saying it. The fact is that the Congress’s serial electoral losses, its inexorable ceding of space to the BJP and to the regional party, its incoherence on major issues and its inability to hold on to several of its young and ambitious leaders, all have something to do with the erraticness, lack of ideas or any real empathy or connect at its very top.

It has become increasingly clear that for there to be any Congress revival, its top leadership cannot be quarantined from the change. And that is why the Congress would be doing itself a grave disservice if it doesn’t read and re-read Azad’s letter. The party needs to acknowledge the truth of what he has said, and act on it, if it wants to rescue itself — before it’s too late.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 04:15:59 am
