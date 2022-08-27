Listen to Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letter, as he resigned from Congress on Friday, sharply and forthrightly locates the crumbling within. For him, there is also a clear and present culprit — Rahul Gandhi. Azad’s now-erstwhile party colleagues have been quick to read motives in his decision. Their reaction is narrow and dispiriting. A leader who has worked in and for the party for five decades deserves to be heard, at the very least, with humility and respect. Of course, it is possible to lock horns with Azad’s argument, after listening to it. There are several reasons for, and many sites of, Congress decline in times of BJP dominance. It can be contended that Azad’s diagnosis is incomplete, that it ignores wider and structural reasons for the party’s crisis that go beyond an individual. Congress diminishment can also be blamed, for example, on its inability to connect with the changing aspirations of the electorate, its refusal to learn any lessons in the face of the rising BJP behemoth. And yet, in this moment, none of those counter-arguments sounds credible, for two reasons. One, because the Congress has notched up such a long and formidable record of evading and obfuscating its own predicament. And two, because what Azad has pointed to is an inalienable part of the Congress shrinking.