Magic in the foot

Such was the grandeur of Lionel Messi’s free-kick — an arrow of nuclear-tipped precision propelled by a ponderous whip of his left-instep, a banana-shaped wreath behind the Liverpool goal — that the English commentators, retired players of repute themselves, fleetingly forgot they were sitting in a studio and began celebrating frenziedly like teenage fans who had just witnessed the most supernatural event of their life. Messi’s goal, though, was anything but supernatural, rather an embodiment of forensic finesse — where every minute aspect of bending a spherical object over a leaping human wall, making it trace a semi-circular path to its contrived destination, was placed to outrageous perfection. The weight, the curve, the exact point of curve, the pace and drop — that left-instep seemed fitted with an invisible calculator, or divinity to give life to a dead ball.

Advertising

That’s essentially what free-kick virtuosos do — breathe life into a static ball, make it weave wondrous, unfathomable patterns in the air, wreak untold mischief (and careers), make the defenders and goalkeepers look ridiculously silly, and besides all it, add another layer of masterful intrigue into the game. It’s that element of the beautiful game that continues to enchant physicists, trying to decode and fathom the supernaturalism of some free-kicks through principles of aerodynamics and Magnus Effect. Yet, some free-kicks of devastating beauty remain absurdly mysterious, like Roberto Carlos’s screamer against France in 1997.

In his autobiography, I Think, Therefore I Play, Andrea Pirlo, one of the finest free-kick exponents of this century, explains his free-kick fixation: “For me, the best feeling in life is watching the ball fly into the net after it whizzes a couple of centimetres over the heads of the defenders. They can almost reach it, but not quite. They can read the maker’s name, but they can’t stop it going in. Sometimes a pinch of sadism is the ingredient that makes victory taste that little bit sweeter.” As the cameras panned into Messi that night in Nou Camp, you could see the pinch of sadism flicker in his eyes.