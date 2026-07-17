If a monkey croaks in a forest, with no humans to hear it, does it even exist? Five million years ago, the recently classified Colobus congoensis split from the common ancestor of its closest simian relative. It was only in 2008 that researchers captured blurry photos of the reclusive, yellow-lipped monkey that makes a croaking sound at the Lomami National Park in Congo. People from the Balanga ethnic group call the animal — roughly the same size as a rhesus monkey — Likweli, and after years of study and genetic testing, it has now been classified as a new species.

Its population, habits and social life will likely occupy zoologists for years to come. The question, though, is whether the Likweli monkey was better off “undiscovered”. There is, of course, a chance that the classification of the new species will help conserve it, that knowing it’s there may prevent hunting and habitat destruction. Human beings, though, don’t have the best record in this regard.