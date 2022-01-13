Salil’s story

Every year, a little over a lakh people die in traffic accidents on India’s roads. And so, it is not impossible to see 36-year-old Salil Tripathi’s death — knocked down by an SUV driven by a police constable as he waited to pick up a food order — as one more addition to that grim statistic, the cruel result of a random roll of dice. But, in this moment, as a third wave sweeps across a country yet to recover from the battering from the earlier waves of Covid-19 infections, the life and death of this Delhi resident tell a larger story — of a pandemic of precariousness silently sweeping through families. It resonates with the immense loss, both financial and human, that millions of others have experienced.

If it were not for Covid’s many blows, Tripathi’s would have been a story of aspiration and upward mobility. He was a hotel management graduate working his way up jobs in the restaurant industry when the pandemic struck. According to a study by the Azim Premji University, 15 million workers had lost jobs permanently by December 2020, forcing salaried workers into informal work. Tripathi was one of them: Without the job as a restaurant manager in north Delhi, he signed up as a gig worker, doing food deliveries for Zomato, to earn a living and support his wife and son. The second wave in 2021 took a greater toll, as his father died of Covid-19 — a sense of devastation and grief that the family shares with lakhs of Indians. Tripathi’s sudden, senseless death leaves behind a grieving family with an uncertain future. It has led to an outpouring of sympathy from strangers and offers of financial aid. In this, too, Tripathi’s story reflects the pandemic experience. For, whether during the exodus of migrant workers from hostile cities during the first wave, or the mortal crisis of oxygen and beds during the second, ordinary Indians have stepped in the breach left by an inept, sometimes uncaring, state. But while there might be some succour for one family, the shrinking of aspiration of a nascent middle-class is an unmistakable, untold Covid story.

There is one more reason, perhaps, why, in his death, Tripathi stands in for other losses. If only for a moment, the stark story of a young life salvages the tragedies of the larger society from cold statistics — whether it is the debate over excess mortality or figures of unemployment — and makes space for an acknowledgement of a collective loss.