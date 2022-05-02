Letter and spirit

Three pressing issues framed the discussions at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts on Saturday, which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana: Judicial infrastructure — both in terms of judges to population ratio and physical infrastructure; improving access to justice for the common citizen — by simplifying the legal language and increasing the use of local language for judicial discourse; and humanising the law by granting bail wherever possible to over 3.5 lakh undertrials languishing in jail.

A quicker process of appointing judges and increasing sanctioned strength of judges is a recurring ask from the judiciary to the government. However, it is not just the government that is at fault since delays in appointments are not uncommon within the judiciary itself where the process begins first. However, the government has to streamline the process and bring in accountability to be able to nudge the judiciary for greater transparency. On improving physical infrastructure, the CJI mooted a proposal for a separate statutory body both at the state and national level. However, the government is right in rejecting the proposal at the national level as infrastructure management cannot be one more issue adding to the burden of already overworked judges; state governments in consultation with chief justices of high courts are best placed to address the issue. On the issue of conducting judicial proceedings in local languages, both the CJI and the PM agreed that it is essential. But implementation will have to be planned well. The idea must not become a hurried attempt to phase out English but to allow regional languages to flourish. Trial courts across the country already use local languages where required: It is the constitutional courts — the high courts and the Supreme Court — that use English. These constitutional courts have judges appointed and transferred from across the country and cannot have linguistic barriers imposed on them.

The Prime Minister’s appeal to chief justices of high courts to ensure that bail is granted to undertrials is laudable, but the message is as much to the executive as it is to the judiciary. Just the other day, a judge in Barpeta, Aparesh Chakravarty, while granting bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, had pulled up the state police for lodging a “false FIR” and “abusing the process of the court and the law”. He accused the state of misusing police to convert “our hard-earned democracy into a police state”. If granting bail on time is the judiciary’s burden, the onus to prevent misuse of laws by booking dissenters and political opponents under draconian laws is on the government. It is welcome that the high offices of the executive and the judiciary sat down for a day-long conversation. Now, it is for both the institutions to walk the talk.