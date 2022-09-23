Let the rupee fall

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve stepped up its efforts to tackle inflation, raising interest rates by 75 basis points for the third straight time. The benchmark federal funds rate now stands at 3-3.25 per cent — the highest since the financial crisis of 2008. While the decision is in line with market expectations, the tone of the policy, the projections therein were markedly hawkish. The central bank left no room for ambiguity, stating emphatically that it “is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 per cent objective”. The Fed dot plot — a chart that plots the projection of each the Fed official of the central bank’s short term rate — indicates that the benchmark rate will rise to 4.4 per cent by the end of this year. This signals another rate hike of at least 75 basis points when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets next in November, followed by another hike, though possibly of a slightly lower magnitude in December. With rates expected to rise further to 4.6 per cent in 2023, this revised likely trajectory of the interest rates also douses expectations of the Fed either holding or lowering rates next year.