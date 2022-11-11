Lessons from Hardik Pandya: Don’t deny yourself comfort food

Rce and ghee — or, as your diet app probably describes them, “carbs” and “saturated fats” — are two key ingredients in cricketer Hardik Pandya’s favourite comfort food, khichdi. The combination is the stuff of nightmares for all calorie watchers and their minders. So it is heartening to know that one of India’s best cricketers, whose career, one imagines, hinges on how much he worships his body, makes regular offerings of moong dal khichdi, tempered with spices in ghee, to it.

Lesser mortals do, of course, need to take care of their bodies as well. Yet, as Pandya’s example shows, eating well doesn’t have to involve sacrificing everything that one loves. This is a harder thing to do than one might imagine at a time when terms like “macro”, “OMAD” and “keto” are sprinkled into every conversation like the seasoning you were probably asked to cut out the last time your doctor measured your blood pressure. It’s easy enough to give up processed junk, perhaps: Something as unbelievably delicious as a double cheeseburger or even plain old french fries cannot possibly be consumed without paying for it in some way (usually a tightening of the waistband or a burning sensation in the oesophagus). Giving them up is a wrench, no doubt, but in the interests of living well, it must be done.

The trouble begins when comforting, nourishing foods that one has grown up on are put on the hit list. To eat phulkas without ghee or dal without rice, or to give up regular idlis for dreadful ones made of “healthy” ingredients is too high a price to pay to fit into a world that won’t stop counting calories. The takeaway? If one of India’s fittest athletes is not denying himself his comfort food, there’s no reason the rest of us should.