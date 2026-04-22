Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma’s rejection of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recusal plea in the liquor policy case brings to an end a troubling exchange. Underlining that “justice is not achieved by bowing to pressure,” Justice Sharma held that a litigant cannot be allowed to judge a judge without material evidence, and judges cannot recuse themselves merely to satisfy unfounded apprehensions of bias. There can be little disagreement with this but two issues frame this episode: The imperative to protect judicial independence, which is threatened when motives are imputed through hearsay and speculation; and the disquieting pattern of opposition leaders in the dock after being targeted by central agencies.

In a polarised polity, the temptation to blur the line between courtroom and political battleground is ever-present. Litigants have been known to withdraw cases rather than argue before a judge they distrust. This erodes public faith in an institution already strained by delays and deficits. Kejriwal went further, personally arguing the plea, questioning the judge’s “ideology” based on her attendance at certain public events. That sets a perilous precedent and turns the courtroom into an arena of accusation. As Justice Sharma cautioned, such pleas risk converting every bench into a veto point for the aggrieved. His argument that the judge had earlier denied him bail relief, and similarly denied Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha, is undercut by the manner in which a trial court subsequently discharged Kejriwal and the other accused. This affirms the primacy of due process over the disposition of any individual judge.