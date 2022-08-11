A legacy of design

August 11, 2022 4:04:27 am
Issey Miyake, who died on August 5 at the age of 84, hated being described as a fashion designer. He preferred to be called a designer who was in the business of making clothes. Fashion, to him, signified vulgar consumption that paid obeisance to fleeting trends and ran counter to his own approach: The Japanese designer claimed that he would want his customer to be able to pair their trendy pants with a sweater he designed 10 years ago.
Witnessing the 1968 student riots in Paris shaped Miyake’s ideas about fashion. He was working with the legendary couturier Hubert de Givenchy at the time, and grew disenchanted with making clothes for a privileged few. He believed beautiful couture should also be accessible and functional. This new approach, combined with his passion for technology and research, gave rise to such innovations as his bestselling Pleats Please line comprising permanently pleated clothes that are crease-resistant and machine-washable and the instantly popular and widely plagiarised Bao Bao bags with vinyl triangles sewn onto polyester mesh which changed shape as they were used. Long before sustainability became a buzzword in fashion, he created the A-POC line — A Piece of Cloth — in which a pre-programmed machine wove an enormous tube of cloth with outlines for garments that could be cut out, with little wastage.
Miyake, who was born in Hiroshima in 1938, was seven years old when the Enola Gay flew over his hometown and devastated it with an atomic bomb. His mother died three years later due to radiation poisoning, while Miyake, who had been injured, developed a pronounced limp. This was something he rarely spoke about as he did not want to be known as the man who “survived Hiroshima”. The experience, however, did manifest itself in his philosophy of design — he preferred, he said, “to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
JSW Energy to buy Mytrah Energy’s renewable portfolio for Rs 10,530 cr
ACB seeks removal of MLA Amanatullah as Delhi Waqf Board chairman, cites ‘bullying’
Private 5G: DoT invites companies for study
Arjun Kapoor reveals why he took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika Arora: ‘I cannot expect everyone to understand easily’
Supertech demolition: Placing explosives to take 17 days, meeting deadline a challenge
Capex push: Rs 1.16L-cr in two instalments released to states
City schools issue advisory amid Covid, dengue concerns
Reserve Bank issues guidelines to curb malpractices | Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party
At 852, Covid cases in Mumbai spike by 79% in 24 hours
With only 83 BMC centres open, people travel to far off areas to get vaccinated
Horoscope Today, August 11, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
NDPS case: Man held illegally due to error in FSL report must get relief, says HC