Opinion Leaving Liverpool as one of the league’s greats, Mo Salah
The joy was in watching him, the legacy is the indelible image he will leave behind
With his left foot, Mohamed Salah scored goals that melted in the viewers’ eyes. He will leave Liverpool at the end of the season as one of the league’s greats, a name worthy enough to share space with Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard. Beyond the goals and trophies, Salah will also leave a legacy as a figure of tolerance in an increasingly intolerant world, blurring divisions of race and religion.
No footballer from Africa — and the league has seen quite a few spectacular ones, like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure — has left a cultural imprint as the Egyptian player. His face was on the giant flags the fans waved. They penned songs for him, and sang them passionately every time he touched the ball. Hundreds in Liverpool named their children after him. He became an inspiration to thousands in his home country and for the immigrant community in England.
But at the heart of all the fanfare was the spectacular footballer. Salah burning down the flanks, an apparition in red, twisting and spinning past defenders, and bending the ball towards the top left corner of the goal post. The shot breathed aggression and beauty, power and precision. He will leave as the fourth highest scorer of the league (191), to go with 119 assists. With Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, he struck a devastating alliance under Jurgen Klopp. But the real joy was in watching him, and the real legacy is the indelible image he will leave behind.