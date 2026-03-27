With his left foot, Mohamed Salah scored goals that melted in the viewers’ eyes. He will leave Liverpool at the end of the season as one of the league’s greats, a name worthy enough to share space with Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard. Beyond the goals and trophies, Salah will also leave a legacy as a figure of tolerance in an increasingly intolerant world, blurring divisions of race and religion.

No footballer from Africa — and the league has seen quite a few spectacular ones, like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure — has left a cultural imprint as the Egyptian player. His face was on the giant flags the fans waved. They penned songs for him, and sang them passionately every time he touched the ball. Hundreds in Liverpool named their children after him. He became an inspiration to thousands in his home country and for the immigrant community in England.