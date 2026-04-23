Opinion Learning to be enough with Winnie-the-Pooh
A hundred years on, the beloved bear continues to give voice to the inarticulate parts of being human: The need for reassurance, the fear of being forgotten, the joy of finding love.
He might have begun life as a “bear of very little brain” but what he lacked in worldliness, the most famous bear in literary history more than made up for in tenderness. Or, as Winnie-the-Pooh — the rotund anthropomorphic resident of Ashdown Forest created by A A Milne as a bedtime story for his son a century ago — put it, “Sometimes, the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.”
Cult characters endure because they are, in a sense, unfinished — malleable enough to hold new meanings, steady enough to remain themselves. As a member of the British army during World War I, Milne had never quite got over its horrors and wanted to create the illusion of a gentler world for his son, Christopher Robin. First appearing in December 1925 and fully realised in 1926, the adventures of Pooh and his companions — the boy Christopher Robin named after Milne’s son, and Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore — offered a pastoral retreat into innocence. Pooh’s mundane anxieties, muddled aphorisms and unassuming wisdom gave voice to the inarticulate parts of being human: The need for reassurance, the fear of being forgotten, the joy of finding love.
Yet the idyll was not entirely untroubled. The real child behind the stories grew up to resent his literary afterlife, accusing his father of rendering his childhood into something public and commercial. The estrangement that followed cast a shadow over the sunlit wood, highlighting the tension between creation and consequence, affection and appropriation. Milne, a writer of greater ambitions, found his legacy restricted to the bear he could neither surpass nor escape. And still, a hundred years on, Pooh endures. Perhaps, because he is small, fallible and innately human — and because he insists, gently, persistently, that that is enough.