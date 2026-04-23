He might have begun life as a “bear of very little brain” but what he lacked in worldliness, the most famous bear in literary history more than made up for in tenderness. Or, as Winnie-the-Pooh — the rotund anthropomorphic resident of Ashdown Forest created by A A Milne as a bedtime story for his son a century ago — put it, “Sometimes, the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.”

Cult characters endure because they are, in a sense, unfinished — malleable enough to hold new meanings, steady enough to remain themselves. As a member of the British army during World War I, Milne had never quite got over its horrors and wanted to create the illusion of a gentler world for his son, Christopher Robin. First appearing in December 1925 and fully realised in 1926, the adventures of Pooh and his companions — the boy Christopher Robin named after Milne’s son, and Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore — offered a pastoral retreat into innocence. Pooh’s mundane anxieties, muddled aphorisms and unassuming wisdom gave voice to the inarticulate parts of being human: The need for reassurance, the fear of being forgotten, the joy of finding love.