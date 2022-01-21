A new lesson plan

A study carried out in January 2021 in five states by a research group from Azim Premji University found not only clear evidence of learning loss, but an alarming regression in children’s foundational abilities — to read, to understand what they are reading or do simple sums.

Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, a recovery that also needs critical attention is in the classroom. India has seen one of the longest school closures in the world. The pivot to digital learning has locked vast numbers of underprivileged schoolchildren out of the classroom; and online classes have struggled to replace the experience and quality of teaching in a physical classroom. This is adding up to a grave learning crisis. A study carried out in January 2021 in five states by a research group from Azim Premji University found not only clear evidence of learning loss, but an alarming regression in children’s foundational abilities — to read, to understand what they are reading or do simple sums. A report in this newspaper has pointed to more evidence — over a third of Class X students in Gujarat needed grace marks to be promoted to the next class. Worryingly, this suggests that the deficit is not restricted to primary school, but is also showing up in higher classes. A field assessment carried out by Pratham-ASER in Karnataka in March 2021 had revealed, for instance, that only 66.4 per cent of Class VIII students could read a Class III textbook, compared to 70 per cent three years ago. If not arrested, the slide in learning, at this scale, has grim consequences for the young, and is likely to push them out of education entirely and stunt their future income opportunities significantly.