April 6, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Laldenga’s demands

The Mizo National Front Chief, Laldenga, wants a greater Mizoram state. He wants large parts of the contiguous territory in Tripura, Manipur and Assam to be added to Mizoram. He also wants some “sort of autonomy” for Mizoram guaranteed by a constitutional amendment. He not given up his demand for the dismissal of the “unpopular” government of his arch rival, Brigadier Sailo. In its place, he wants “an interim government” to be sworn in till the Constitution is amended and ratified by the states conferring autonomous statehood on Mizoram. “We do not want to cross the boundaries of the Constitution very much,” he said in an interview after his return from a long trek to the MNP Headquarters in Burma.

Bond brokers

Clandestine forward trading has started in the 10-year special bearer bonds. Reports from major trading centres of the north-western region reveal that many industrialists and businessmen are paying advance premium of 17 to 20 per cent to those who buy the bonds and sell them after a year. The premium is besides handsome commission being paid to brokers striking the deals. Reports point out some persons have invested huge amounts of black money in the bonds and expect more to be generated during the year.

Brezhnev in Prague

The Soviet President, Leonid Brezhnev flew unannounced to Czechoslovakia on the eve of the country’s 16thCommunist Party Congress. Brezhnev will hold a mini summit with some of his Warsaw Pact allies on the labour unrest in Poland.

Israel warns Syria

The Israeli cabinet discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Foreign Minister Yitzhak Shamir said Israel would not stand idly and watch Syrian troops massacre Lebanese Christians. In Lebanon, fighting continued between Syrian peacekeeping forces and rightwing Christian militia.