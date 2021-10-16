October 16, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Bhindranwale Is Free

After 26 days of detention for interrogation in the Lala Jagat Narain murder case, Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was released in Ferozepur. He was given a jubilant reception by his followers and supporters. Sant Bhindranwale was released from judicial custody at 2.30 p.m. Judicial Magistrate G K Rai formally heard the counsels from the two sides and in a tactfully worded order allowed the release. No sureties or bonds were demanded. Leaders who were absent were Sant Harchand Singh Longowal, president Akali Dal (L), and Prakash Singh Badal, opposition leader in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Visas For Canada

Indian nationals who intend to visit Canada will have to now obtain a visa. However, there will not be any alteration in the procedures for seeking immigrant status in Canada. The Canadian government’s decision was also announced in Ottawa by the Minister of Employment and Immigration, Lloyd Axworthy. Axworthy visited New Delhi earlier this month and held detailed discussions with the Indian government in the wake of reports that a large number of Sikhs have entered Canada seeking political asylum, alleging persecution for demanding Khalistan in India.

PM’s Chagrin

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has expressed her disapproval of the habit of Congress (I) chief ministers and other party men of flocking to Delhi every time she leaves for or returns from a trip abroad. The Congress (I) was embarrassed by a report in The Indian Express on October 10 pointing out that on the day of Mrs Gandhi’s return from the Commonwealth conference in Melbourne, 10 out of 13 Congress (I) chief ministers had come to Delhi to be part of the welcome party, and that on the Prime Minister’s departure an almost equal number of them had come to see her off.