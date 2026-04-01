It is not for nothing that the head of Art Recovery International has lamented the current “smash and grab period” of art thievery. The masked men who broke into the Magnani Rocca Foundation in Italy’s Parma region and made off with three paintings — a Renoir, a Cézanne and a Matisse — showed little patience for the finesse and style that seem to have characterised such endeavours in the past. They used a crowbar to force open an entrance and were in and out in under three minutes.

Gentlemen thieves like Thomas Crown and Arsène Lupin may be mere products of the imagination, but art history is replete with stories of purloiners who combined their taste for the rare and beautiful — and the profits they bring — with a sense of mischief and real love for the art. Take the two Norwegian burglars who stole Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” from the National Museum in Oslo, leaving behind a courteous note: “A thousand thanks for your poor security”. Or consider the two men dressed as policemen who walked into the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston and made the now infamous announcement, “Gentlemen, this is a robbery”, making off with 13 works.