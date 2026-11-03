Everyone is fair game for a meme, but memes can have consequences. Kylian Mbappé, captain of the French football team, is learning this the hard way. Asked about his favourite online joke, he picked one that superimposed his face on “some guy”, saying “I think he’s a Chinese dictator.” That “guy” was Mao Zedong. China’s response has turned a football meme into a diplomatic and commercial headache.

The Mbappé-as-dictator meme was born in a kebab shop in Marseille, after its owner was served a legal notice over a sandwich he called “as round as Mbappé’s skull”. The owner retorted that Mbappé “had turned his name into a dictatorship”. The internet ran with the joke, with phrases like “Dictator Mbappé” doing the rounds. The meme also drew upon a narrative of him wielding outsized influence in his previous club, Paris Saint-Germain.