She the champion

For the first two months after returning from a two-year maternity break, Koneru Humpy was struggling for concentration. Not that she had drifted from the game during the layoff — she kept reading about the games and talking to her close friends on the circuit — but she realised she was too slow in deciding her moves. Her apprehensions were vindicated when she endured a torrid set of games in her comeback tournament at the Olympiad in Georgia at the end of last year. Another setback followed — a second-round exit in the World Championship. But just when she felt lost, her idol Judit Polgar soothed her. “Don’t worry, just a play a few more games, you will regain your speed. Your best years are yet to be”.

The Hungarian chess icon’s words came true as Humpy not only dusted up her form but also went on to become the world rapid champion in a breathtaking play-off final. On the morning of the final day, all she wanted was to be in the top three. But then followed a sequence of favourable circumstances, not least her opponent in the final, Lei Tingjie, losing a round to Ekaterina Atalik, while Humpy pushed and gambled for an unlikely victory over Tang Zhongyi. Buoyed, she went for the kill against Tingjie, still recovering from the shock defeat to Atalik. There was more drama, as she lost the first round, but then restored parity, and eventually forced her Chinese opponent to settle for a draw, thus becoming the second Indian to clinch a World Rapid Championship after Viswanathan Anand.

Humpy, too, first made her name in the rapids format, where she used to beat her father, a state-level chess player himself, and his friends, when she was barely five. But gradually, as her focus shifted to the classical versions, participation in rapids became a mere pastime. But the instincts remained. A world title was the dream that fuelled her during the break, and it should gratify her now that it came in a format where quick-thinking is the most fundamental principle. Now that it has arrived, her best years are yet to be.

