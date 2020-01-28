Ahead of the buzzer

If the clock was running down and you needed someone to make a three-pointer to beat the buzzer, then Kobe was the man. If the clock was running down and you needed someone to make a three-pointer to beat the buzzer, then Kobe was the man.

Basketball lost its synonym and the Los Angeles Lakers its biggest face when NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash with eight others including his 13-year-old hoopster daughter, Gianna. A deeply polarising figure in NBA, Kobe brashly dared to become the next Michael Jordan, and some might say, succeeded almost with 18 All Stars and five championship rings headlining his career. The sheer command on the court put him in a three-way race with Jordan and LeBron for the greatest ever. His frequent feuding with teammates and his cold, reticent personality made him quite the hated figure amongst his peers and coaches in his early years. And a sexual assault complaint by a hotel employee in Colorado permanently blotted his legacy.

What will not be eclipsed was Kobe’s years on the court where he finally found the balance between being called a ball-hog in a team and passing to his teammates, mentoring them in his later years to mirror him in the clutch situations. If the clock was running down and you needed someone to make a three-pointer to beat the buzzer, then Kobe was the man.

What will perhaps be Kobe’s abiding association with basketball is his pure love for the game. Schooled in Italy where his father played, he grew up different from other American NBA players, and channelled his unapologetic pursuit of Jordan’s greatness by making his life all about the sport. NBA is replete with stories of how hard he worked. First to practice, last to leave, immense workouts in the gym everyday, off-season training alone and the famous figure of just 18 days taken off in a year. He went with humility to Hakeem Olajuwon to better his game after he had won plenty. He retired in 2016 with $680 million in total earnings, highest for a team athlete, but none of the Nike-propelled cult that built Jordan. He died leaving conflicted and mourning fans, far too soon for the buzzer.

