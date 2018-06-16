Kiss and make up

This principle of simplicity in design was coined by Kelly Johnson, lead engineer of the Lockheed Skunk Works, whose triumphs include the SR71 Blackbird and the CIA’s U2. This principle of simplicity in design was coined by Kelly Johnson, lead engineer of the Lockheed Skunk Works, whose triumphs include the SR71 Blackbird and the CIA’s U2.

Three years ago, the BJP launched the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Mahabhiyan, which it claimed was the world’s biggest programme for political workers. Let us not be diverted into wondering what Chairman Mao or Comrade Stalin would have thought of this, but focus on a component, a guidebook which has now gained relevance. ‘Media: Approach and Strategy’ has just been updated for the 2019 polls.

It now promotes respect for reporters, appreciates the need for coffee and dinner invites, indicates timings for getting maximum bang out of byte, and suggests ways of not losing either one’s cool or the plot. The focus is on TV media, where spokespersons and leaders are expected to KISS: “Keep it Short and Simple.” That’s a bowdlerised version of a Seventies principle, but we’ll come to that later.

The urgent question is: If the acronym is taken at face value, with what face will the right-wing mobs fight off the influence of “foreign devils” on Valentine’s Day next year? Besides, the BJP leadership is hot on acronyms but really not cool about heavy metal and glam rock, or they would have known that this string of alphabets contains unexpected signalling. KISS, or Knights in the Service of Satan, is a loud, dressy, heavily made-up American band. Precisely the sort of minstrels that a pracharak should not be consorting with.

But to get back to the original, unbowdlerised KISS, it spelled, “Keep It Simple Stupid.” This principle of simplicity in design was coined by Kelly Johnson, lead engineer of the Lockheed Skunk Works, whose triumphs include the SR71 Blackbird and the CIA’s U2. It was embraced by automobile design and the software industry, where the most elegant code is always the simplest. And now the BJP has gone for it, too. Great idea, but seriously dated.

