scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

All in a name

Kim Jong-un has defeated Covid by calling the infected ‘fever patients’. If only democracies could rename problems away

By: Editorial |
August 12, 2022 4:10:48 am
North Korea, Kim Jong-Un, COVID-19, North Korea Covid, Delta variant, Supreme Leader of North Korea, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsKim isn't the only leader to have declared premature victory against the “malignant pandemic disease”. Strongmen, democratically elected or otherwise, have taken the pulpit and claimed they had vanquished the microscopic enemy as early as 2020, after the first wave.

Other leaders should be so lucky as Kim Jong-un. The Supreme Leader of North Korea, according to (unreliable) reports by state-controlled media, has declared “victory… in the war against the malignant pandemic disease”. North Korea is known to have a crumbling health infrastructure. But the isolationist and authoritarian country also lacks the testing capacity to accurately measure the spread of the disease. Kim’s “victory” over Covid-19, therefore, is difficult to prove or to deny.

Kim isn’t the only leader to have declared premature victory against the “malignant pandemic disease”. Strongmen, democratically elected or otherwise, have taken the pulpit and claimed they had vanquished the microscopic enemy as early as 2020, after the first wave. Then came the devastation of the Delta variant, and the leaders had to either expound the necessity of “living with the virus” or simply pretend they had never declared victory in the first place. Kim, though, has taken a different tack and his “victory” could be permanent. Covid patients have simply been reclassified as “fever patients”. This sleight-of-hand with nomenclature is a work of authoritarian wizardry that democratic leaders will find difficult to mimic.

Imagine the possibilities of all the problems that plague a government — the ones they are held to account for — being taken care of with a simple act of renaming. Too many poor people? They are just ferociously frugal. Prices too high? That’s just pro-business policy. And there is no malnutrition, just people becoming calorie conscious. The renaming does not, of course, change the fate of those who are suffering. But if you never have to face a vote or political adversaries, what’s the difference?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 04:10:48 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

3

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

4

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Premium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them
Voices of Partition

A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them

Premium
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Premium
My India, my Pakistan
Opinion

My India, my Pakistan

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra
Rewind & Replay

Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement