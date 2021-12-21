Huelva redemption

Kidambi Srikanth always had the game to mark him out for the highest echelons of badminton. But the ability to play wonderfully skilled strokes has always needed the validation of tournament titles and medals. To climb those reputed podiums, you need to be consistent, go deep into tournament draws, play the five days of an event and challenge the best. The 28-year-old’s silver at the World Championships revives his flagging career where a title has been missing for four years in what could be considered the prime for a shuttler. No Indian male player before him has contested the World Championship finals, and his fine run at Huelva, Spain, brought glad tidings to the sport that had only witnessed Indian women reaching the top tier.

This silver, and the manner of winning it, points to a much-needed revolution in men’s badminton in India. No longer reliant on touch-play where deception on smashes could make do for the physicality of the sport, Srikanth’s week at Huelva showed him prepared to grit it out, rally for long and dig his heels in, even as bronze medallist Lakshya Sen displayed equal gumption in his own progress to the semifinals. Just like Indian hockey turned a new leaf when it adopted the physical rigours of playing on astroturf, and cricket accepted it will improve on the fitness standards of pace bowlers, and not rely solely on wily spinners, badminton too has come to terms with the punishing requirements of the game at the international level. Srikanth, willing to bide his time in a rally before going for the kill, was the surest sign of acceptance.

India’s hard-working crop of men’s singles players have not had it easy on the circuit. Srikanth, arguably the most talented shuttler of his generation, beat back injury and loss of confidence, to go right up to the finals. The silver is a heartwarming culmination of the player’s own journey. He is world class and now has a medal to attest to that fact.