The Keralam Assembly’s passage of the Senior Citizens’ (Care and Protection of Rights) Bill, 2026, is a notable step towards upholding the dignity of the elderly. The legislation lays down rights to affordable care, legal aid, digital inclusion and safe public spaces. It also seeks to regulate old-age homes and home-care services, train caregivers and establish state- and district-level protection units. The legislation is alive to an important socioeconomic reality: Changing family structures are eroding traditional systems of elder care, even as the idea that ageing need not mean a life of dependence gains more ground. It seeks to move beyond a system that views senior citizens mainly as people who need family support or state welfare and recognises the right to “live independently at home, with institutional care as the last resort”.

Keralam is experiencing one of India’s fastest demographic transitions. The share of people aged 60 and above rose from 12.7 per cent in 2011 to 15 per cent in 2021. The state could have more elderly people than children in the next five years. The legislation is, therefore, timely. Implementation will, however, pose challenges. Older people need specialised care that addresses the multiple illnesses they often live with, their mobility problems and the mental-health concerns that can accompany ageing. The National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly, launched in 2010, recognised these needs. But a NITI Aayog report, 14 years later, flagged that “care infrastructure, customised to the special needs of elderly people, is inadequate.” It also pointed out that most dedicated senior care centres are in urban areas, although most elderly people live in rural areas. Keralam will need to strengthen geriatric services in public hospitals, ensure that care centres mandated by the legislation meet prescribed standards, and expand home-based care.