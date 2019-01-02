Walled in and out

Millions of women lined up along the length of Kerala to make a symbolic wall on January 1, ostensibly to protect the enlightenment values that have shaped the Malayali social mileu. These values, the supporters of the “Vanitha Mathil” (Women’s Wall) claim, are under threat since outfits that opposed the Supreme Court’s decision to open the Sabarimala shrine for women of all age groups are mobilising people, particularly women, against the court’s order. A committee of communitarian organisations has been officially credited for organising the wall, but it was primarily a show masterminded by the ruling CPM.

The fascination with walls — to protect and to reject values — is as old as human history. The Romans built the Hadrian’s Wall in the second century, from the North Sea to the Irish Sea, to protect the empire in what are now the British Isles. The Ming dynasty built the Great Wall of China between the 14th and 17th centuries against the barbaric hordes. The Berlin Wall was built in 1961 to prevent East Germans from defecting to West Germany. The wall became a metaphor for the Cold War and its fall in 1990 marked the beginning of the end of Soviet bloc in Eastern Europe. Recently, Israel’s efforts to keep out Palestinians in the West Bank and President Trump’s push to raise barriers on the US-Mexico border speak about the passion to wall off people. Nation states, in Asia (including India) and Africa, have been obsessed with walls and fences to keep away incursions from the neighbourbood. Both the political right and the left, driven by fear and suspicion, have taken recourse to walls.

The Kerala wall claims to unite a people who are being divided on gender lines, caste hierarchies, political affiliations. But a wall to protect freedoms is a contradiction in terms. It points to an imagination that lacks the confidence to engage and argue with difference. Walls are unlikely to mend ties in a fragmented society.