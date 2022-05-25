Kerala warning

The Kerala police has booked two senior leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) after video clips from a rally held on Saturday featured a boy perched on the shoulders of an adult raising highly provocative and polarising slogans. That the hate speech came from a young boy suggests a disturbing level of indoctrination. The PFI had organised the Alappuzha rally ostensibly to protest attacks on constitutional values. The communally-charged slogans, however, gave the lie to its stated intent. The PFI’s militancy in the name of protecting minority rights is disquieting and a self-goal: It triggers more fear and distrust, shrinks spaces for conversation and potentially produces political ghettos. The Constitution respects free speech and guarantees the citizens’ right to organise, but constitutional politics allows little space for spreading hate.

The PFI, formed in 2007, has a dismal record of fostering polarisation and promoting violence. The outfit first caught national attention in July 2010, when eight of its activists chopped off the hands of a college professor, T J Joseph, for allegedly insulting the Prophet. In 2015, an NIA court convicted 13 PFI activists for this crime. Though the PFI, and its political wing, the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) has sought to position itself as an outfit invested in the welfare of Muslims, Dalits and tribals, it has been constantly on the police radar for its communal propaganda. In April this year, a PFI leader was hacked to death outside a mosque in Palakkad, allegedly by RSS-BJP workers, and in retaliation, an RSS worker was killed.

The rise of a brutish force like the PFI threatens to undo the social, political and economic gains made by mainstream Muslim outfits since the formation of Kerala in 1956. Muslims, who constitute over a quarter of the state population, are better-represented in Kerala’s legislative assembly and ministries than in other states — currently, 33 of the 140 MLAs are Muslims. Legislators from the Indian Union Muslim League have held important portfolios such as education and industry in various governments. The PFI has sought to diminish these achievements and play a politics of victimhood by framing the Kerala Muslim as an oppressed Other. It has sought to project a militant politics as an alternative to the democratic idiom — the boy rallying marchers with threatening slogans is being painted on social media as a hero. This crude and coarse politics helps neither the Kerala Muslim nor the wider Kerala society.