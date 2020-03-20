With a tune and a jig

The Kerala Police’s approach to spread awareness about the basic preventive measures to stall the spread of COVID-19 shows that the police are figuring out what every teenager on Instagram has long known. The Kerala Police’s approach to spread awareness about the basic preventive measures to stall the spread of COVID-19 shows that the police are figuring out what every teenager on Instagram has long known.

For years, police forces across India have made erratic attempts at “community policing” — rough and ready cops try their best to appear people-friendly. In the late 1990s, for example, a burly officer of the Delhi Police would appear on DD Metro and hold forth on issues like traffic rules, laws against littering and end each show with an assurance that sounded almost like a threat: “With you, for you, always.” Then there are various PSAs targeted at young people, that informed but did not inspire. Now, under the spectre of the coronavirus, and with a little help from the vitality of the social media, the Kerala Police seems to have cracked the code on actually reaching the public, and making an impact.

For over a minute, six uniformed policemen, wearing protective masks, can be seen in a video instructing people on how to properly wash their hands. There is no boring voice droning on in the background with a running commentary on self-evident protocols. Instead, there’s a catchy tune and a jig. In unison, the men of law dance their way through the video and the shares and views the video has got show that it may be reaching its target audience — at this point, anyone in the world.

The Kerala Police’s approach to spread awareness about the basic preventive measures to stall the spread of COVID-19 shows that the police are figuring out what every teenager on Instagram has long known. To get noticed in the age of the information overload, everyone needs a gimmick. But then, as more and more people stay at home, surfing the web on their phones, a viral video may well also be the first line of defence to combat the virus.

